Apple Weather App Forecast Data Not Loading for Many Users
Apple is currently experiencing issues with its weather data provider, leaving many users unable to see live weather forecasts for selected regions in the Weather app.
The issue appears to be affecting many users across the globe, with Weather apps on several Apple platforms impacted, including iOS, watchOS, and macOS.
Apple is currently trying to resolve an issue with its Weather service, according to its System Status webpage, although the issue summary only lists next-hour precipitation as unavailable for Alaska "due to a data provider outage," when in fact numerous regions and forecast types are down.
Apple says the issue affecting "some users" began some five hours ago as of writing and is "ongoing." We'll update this story when the problem is reported as resolved.
