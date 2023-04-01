Engineer Brings Wires and USB-C Connector to AirPods

Hardware prototyping consultant Ken Pillonel has added wires and a USB-C connector to a set of AirPods, bypassing the need for its charging case.



Repair site iFixit has given all versions of the AirPods and AirPods Pro a score of zero out of 10 for repairability. They are not designed to be serviced or repaired because no internal components can be accessed without damage to the device, making them a disposable item, especially since their three batteries degrade over time.

Pillonel's latest tongue-in-cheek project to add wires to AirPods is designed to raise awareness about these repairability issues, encouraging consumers to think more about simply buying a non-consumable pair of wired earbuds rather than Apple's wireless offering.

Last year, Pillonel undertook a similar project to highlight repairability issues with Apple's lightning connector by adding one to a Samsung Galaxy A51. He is also responsible for several other innovative projects that have captured the Apple community's interest in recent years, including adding USB-C ports to AirPods, AirPods Pro, and the iPhone X.