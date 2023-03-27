iOS 16.4 Adds Order Tracking Widget, Lets You Share Order Information

The iOS 16.4 update that was released today fleshes out the built-in order tracking function that's available in the Wallet app for purchases made using Apple Pay.



There's now a dedicated Home Screen widget for tracking orders placed with ‌Apple Pay‌, and an updated Apple support document clarifies that it is also possible to share order tracking options with others using the Share button.

Orders can be sent using Messages, email, and other apps, allowing you to share tracking with friends and family.

Apple added ‌Apple Pay‌ order tracking to the Wallet app with iOS 16, but it is limited to participating merchants.

iOS 16.4 is available as of today on all devices capable of running ‌iOS 16‌.