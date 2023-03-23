Deals: Get Up to $199 Off M1 MacBook Air and M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro on Amazon

A pair of discounts on Apple's 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air have appeared today on Amazon, offering up to $199 off these notebooks. As of writing, these sales are only available on Amazon.



MacBook Air

Starting with the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the 256GB model is on sale for the all-time low price of $799.99, down from $999.00. Space Gray and Gold colors are available at this price, although shipping for both has begun to stretch into April.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This version of the MacBook Air sports a tapered design and does not have the updated chassis of the newer M2 MacBook Air models. It has the M1 chip and a 13-inch Retina display, and today's sale matches the previous all-time low price seen on Amazon for the computer.

MacBook Pro

Moving to the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro, this model is on sale for $1,149.00 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. This is a second-best price on the MacBook Pro, but we haven't tracked record low prices since last fall and this remains the best price that we've seen so far in 2023.

Secondly, the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. This is another second-best price on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it's available in Space Gray and Silver on Amazon.

