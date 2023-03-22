Apple TV+ Shares 2023 Friday Night MLB Schedule, Subscription Now Required

Apple today announced that its weekly MLB doubleheader "Friday Night Baseball" returns in April. While the games were free to watch last season, an Apple TV+ subscription is now required, with U.S. pricing set at $6.99 per month or $69 per year.



"Friday Night Baseball" will include two live MLB games each Friday throughout the 2023 regular season. The games will be available to stream in 60 countries and regions, up from 13 last season, with no local broadcast restrictions. The action will begin on Friday, April 7, with the Chicago Cubs facing the Texas Rangers at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and the Atlanta Braves taking on the San Diego Padres at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

In the U.S., DirecTV will make "Friday Night Baseball" games available to more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail stores, and other venues throughout the regular season on existing satellite TV equipment, according to Apple.

Apple and the MLB shared the "Friday Night Baseball" schedule for the first half of the season, through June 30. Each game will feature "state-of-the-art cameras to present vivid live-action shots," along with live pre-game and post-game coverage.



2023 "Friday Night Baseball" Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, April 7

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs

2 p.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET Friday, April 14

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers

6:30 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET Friday, April 21

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET Friday, April 28

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET Friday, May 5

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

7 p.m. ET Friday, May 12

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET Friday, May 19

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET Friday, May 26

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

6:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 2

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

5 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET Friday, June 9

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

7 p.m. ET Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 16

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET Friday, June 23

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

6:30 p.m. ET New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET Friday, June 30

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

7 p.m. ET Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

For more "Friday Night Baseball" programming details, read the Apple Newsroom press release.