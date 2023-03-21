Report Suggests iPhone 14 Plus More Popular Than iPhone 13 Mini

by

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus appears to be selling better than the iPhone 13 mini it effectively replaced in the company's flagship lineup, based on display panel shipment data provided by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand feature
According to the DSCC report, which compares iPhone panel shipment data from June 2022 through April 2023 (allocating a two-month forecast), shipments for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Plus are 59% higher than they were for the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini over the equivalent period year-on-year.

That's despite evidence suggesting that the iPhone 14 Plus is the least popular model in the current series.

Although the iPhone 14 Plus appears to be doing a lot better than the iPhone 13 mini, it's far behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which takes a 36% share of overall panel shipments for the series. The iPhone 14 Pro accounts for 28% of shipments, while the iPhone 14 takes a 25% share. The iPhone 14 Plus meanwhile languishes behind the others with a 11% share.

dscc panel shipment report 2022 23
Overall, the iPhone 14 series looks to be marginally more popular than the previous series, with a 2% increase in the number of year-on-year panel shipments as of April, apparently buoyed by increased sales of the more expensive Pro models at the cost of fewer standard iPhone 14 models being sold.

Taking into account potential stockpiling and shipment lags, monthly panel shipment numbers are unlikely to mirror the exact same number of iPhone units being sold in any given month. Nevertheless, the combined numbers for the 11-month period provide a likely accurate overall picture of sales.

Top Rated Comments

MacWiz_007 Avatar
MacWiz_007
15 minutes ago at 06:01 am
Ruh roh, the fanatical Mini Clan is not going to like this news! ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
22 minutes ago at 05:53 am
Who made that report? Tim Cook? Because last I checked there were stories that the Plus was selling worse than the Minis.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
17 minutes ago at 05:59 am
People who bought the Plus bought it because they can’t afford the Pro Max. People who bought the mini bought it because they LOVED it. That makes a huge difference.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Malcy16 Avatar
Malcy16
22 minutes ago at 05:54 am
I suggest they check again.

Long live the iPhone Mini!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
21 minutes ago at 05:54 am
I blame the imminent yellow iPhone 14 Plus for this.

Apple needs to bring back iPhone Mini. You are dearly missed ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uller6 Avatar
uller6
22 minutes ago at 05:54 am
Color be surprised. I've never seen a 14 plus (or a 14 pro max) in the wild; all I usually see are regular and mini 12 and 13 series.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

