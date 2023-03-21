Apple Seeds Studio Display 16.4 Firmware Release Candidate
Alongside the macOS 13.3 release candidate that came out today, Apple has provided a beta of new 16.4 firmware release candidate that's designed for the Studio Display.
All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the macOS Ventura 13.3 beta at the current time. Studio Display owners running macOS Ventura 13.3 can go to System Settings > Software Update to install the firmware.
Studio Display owners who are not running macOS 13.3 will be able to download the new firmware when the update launches to the public.
