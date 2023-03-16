Apple Maps Expands Detailed City Experience With 3D Landmarks to Boston

Apple Maps today expanded its Detailed City Experience to Boston, as noted by content creator Frank McShan. The updated map provides more details and custom-designed 3D models of popular landmarks, such as Fenway Park.



Apple says the updated map provides richer detail for road markings, buildings, commercial districts, marinas, land cover, trees, elevation, public transit routes, and more. Navigation is also improved with the additions of augmented reality walking directions and a road-level "windshield view" when approaching complex interchanges.

Apple started rolling out the Detailed City Experience with iOS 15 in 2021, and the updated map is now available in the cities of Atlanta, Berlin, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami, Montréal, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington, and a few others, with more to come.

Earlier this week, we spotlighted a new iPhone app called Landmarks that allows you to easily view over 300 of the 3D models from Apple Maps.