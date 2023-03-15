Deals: Woot Taking Up to 80% Off Apple Accessories Including AirTag Loops, Apple Watch Bands, and More

Today we're tracking a variety of official Apple accessory discounts on Woot, including the MagSafe Charger, Apple Watch bands, iPhone 13 cases, AirTag key rings, Beats Fit Pro, and more. All accessories included in this sale are in new condition and support free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.

You'll find a huge list of the accessories on sale on Woot's landing page for the event, and the headliner is the MagSafe Charger at $29.99, down from $39.99. This matches the typical sale price we track for this accessory, and it's about $2 higher than the best price we've ever seen at Amazon.

We've rounded up a few of the other highlights of the event below, including a new record low price on the Beats Fit Pro earbuds. As a reminder, all of these items come in new condition, but some will come in what Woot calls "bulk packaging." This means you'll receive the products in a generic box instead of the original packaging.



Audio

Beats Fit Pro - $144.95, down from $199.95

Chargers

AirTag

Apple Watch Bands

Sport Loop - $18.99, down from $49.00

Milanese Loop - $52.99, down from $99.00

Cases

