Apple Shares New AirPods Pro Ad Highlighting Up to 2x Active Noise Cancellation

Apple today shared a new ad for the second-generation AirPods Pro on its YouTube channel. The one-minute video is focused on the second-generation AirPods Pro offering up to twice as much Active Noise Cancellation as the original AirPods Pro.

Set to the song "Where Is My Mind?" by Tkay Maidza, the ad shows a woman wearing AirPods Pro as she walks through a busy city. With Active Noise Cancellation mode enabled on her AirPods Pro, she is able to block out the loud noises surrounding her.

Priced at $249, the second-generation AirPods Pro also feature improved audio quality, longer battery life, swipe-based volume control, an improved built-in skin-detect sensor that more accurately turns on or off audio playback, and an updated charging case with a built-in speaker and U1 chip for Find My support. In addition to Lightning and MagSafe, the AirPods Pro case can now be charged with an Apple Watch charger.

Apple released the second-generation AirPods Pro in September 2022.