Deals: Apple's 2021 iPad Drops to $249.99 on Amazon ($79 Off)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad from 2021 has returned to its all-time low price of $249.99 today on Amazon, down from $329.00. Delivery dates for this iPad have slipped into late March, and as of now only Amazon has this record low price.

Although we've tracked sales on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad model a few times this year, discounts on the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet have been more difficult to come by. As of writing, Amazon only has the Space Gray color on sale at this price.

