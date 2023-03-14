Apple Announces 'Shop With a Specialist Over Video' Feature for Buying an iPhone

by

Apple today announced that customers in the U.S. can now connect with an Apple Specialist over a live video session while shopping for an iPhone on the company's online store. With this new service, customers can learn about the latest iPhone models and features, switching to iOS, trade-in offers, carrier deals, and financing options.

Apple Shop with a Specialist over Video
"Shop with a Specialist over Video" is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time every day on the Shop iPhone page of Apple's website. During the one-way session, Apple says the retail employee will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer. Apple promises that the video session is "safe and secure."

"With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them," said Karen Rasmussen, the head of Apple's online store.

Apple's online store continues to allow customers to connect with a Specialist via phone, online chat, or an American Sign Language session.

Tag: Apple Store

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 07:24 am
It's good to know that it is safe and secure but I prefer shopping in person. Btw, How would I purchase an iPhone if I only want to pay in cash? ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
23 minutes ago at 07:23 am
One way video session? Huh? So there will be just a pre-recorded video of a person trying to upsell you stuff?

Tim, are you that desperate for the next quarterly report?

I mean I can understand 2-way session, so customers can ask a real person on questions about the product. But one-way?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Krypton Deer Avatar
Krypton Deer
17 minutes ago at 07:29 am

What MacBook is shown in the promo image? ? The device looks like the new MacBook Pro, but the display is that of the old MacBook Pro (notchless with large bezels).
think it’s just safari in full screen
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nattK Avatar
nattK
14 minutes ago at 07:31 am

I mean I can understand 2-way session, so customers can ask a real person on questions about the product. But one-way?
From the press release: "During the session, an Apple team member will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer."

Video's one-way, but I'm guessing customers will still be able to talk to the specialist via audio.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FelixDerKater Avatar
FelixDerKater
7 minutes ago at 07:39 am
Please do not leave one of those annoying pop-up chat boxes like Verizon and several other companies. Browsing the site for more than a minute does not mean I want to talk.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Quu Avatar
Quu
5 minutes ago at 07:41 am

It's good to know that it is safe and secure but I prefer shopping in person. Btw, How would I purchase an iPhone if I only want to pay in cash? ?
You'll stuff the money into the hinge of the laptop duh
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

