Apple Announces 'Shop With a Specialist Over Video' Feature for Buying an iPhone

Apple today announced that customers in the U.S. can now connect with an Apple Specialist over a live video session while shopping for an iPhone on the company's online store. With this new service, customers can learn about the latest iPhone models and features, switching to iOS, trade-in offers, carrier deals, and financing options.



"Shop with a Specialist over Video" is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time every day on the Shop iPhone page of Apple's website. During the one-way session, Apple says the retail employee will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer. Apple promises that the video session is "safe and secure."

"With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them," said Karen Rasmussen, the head of Apple's online store.

Apple's online store continues to allow customers to connect with a Specialist via phone, online chat, or an American Sign Language session.