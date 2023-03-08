Apple Overhauling International Sales to Focus More on India

Apple is changing the way that its international businesses are managed in order to focus more attention on India, reports Bloomberg.



India is set to be its own sales region within Apple, which will give the country "increased prominence" within the company. India has become more important at Apple over the last few years due to the growing demand for Apple products. Though most people in India use Android devices, it is the second largest smartphone market in the world and Apple has the potential to make inroads with more affordable product options.

Apple is planning to move India to its own sales region following the retirement of Hughes Asseman, the vice president in charge of India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, East Europe, and Africa. Ashish Chowdhary will become head of India, and will report directly to Apple's head of product sales. Though India will become more of a focus within Apple, regional sales reports will continue to group India with Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Apple has started producing some iPhone models in India, including the iPhone 14, as it looks to diversify beyond China. Apple supplier Foxconn has invested $500 million in the country to boost production capabilities.

There are no physical Apple retail locations in India right now, but Apple has been working to open stores in Mumbai and New Delhi for years now. Apple stared hiring for the stores in January, which suggests they could open in the near future.

Customers in India can purchase Apple devices online, as Apple has been operating an online store in India since 2020.