Apple Releases Second Rapid Security Response Updates for iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 Ventura Beta Users

Apple today released a Rapid Security Response update that is available for those running the iOS 16.4 beta, marking the launch of the fourth RSR update since the feature was introduced in iOS 16.



The Rapid Security Response Update is designed to provide iOS 16.4 beta users with bug fixes without the need to install a full update, and this is likely a test update given the small file size.

iOS Security Response 16.4 (b) is available through the standard Software Update mechanism in the Settings app, but is a quick update, requiring just a couple of minutes to download the update and then a quick restart for the install process.

Once the Rapid Security Response update is installed, iOS 16.4 users will see an updated version of iOS 16.4 (b), and tapping on the version in the About section of Settings will display information about the installed iOS version and the Rapid Security Response update. Those who want to disable Rapid Security Response updates can do so by following our how to.

Update: Apple has also released a second rapid security response update for macOS 13.3 Ventura beta users.