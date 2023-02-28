Apple Watch's Track Detection Feature Expands to Five Additional Countries

Apple Watch's Track Detection feature launched in Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom last week, according to the fitness blog DC Rainmaker. The feature is available on all Apple Watch models running watchOS 9.2 and later.



With Track Detection, the Apple Watch uses an Apple Maps database and GPS to automatically detect when you step on to an outdoor running track. In the Workout app, you can select which lane of the track you are running in and receive more accurate distance measurements and a more precise route map. There is also an option to receive lap alerts that show distance, time, and pace as you complete each lap.

Track Detection first became available in the United States last year. watchOS 9.2 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer.