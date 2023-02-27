Deals: Get the New M2 Pro 14-Inch MacBook Pro for All-Time Low Price of $1,799 ($200 Off)

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB) has hit a new record low price on B&H Photo, priced at $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. This sale should remain around through February 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST, and right now only B&H Photo has the discount.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $200 off, this is now the best price we've ever tracked on the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro. This notebook is just over a month old, so this is a fantastic deal on the brand-new model, particularly compared to other retailers' deals which only reach about $50 off the computer.

Apple updated the MacBook Pro line in January 2023 with the new 14-inch and 16-inch models. This included next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, increased maximum memory, longer battery life, HDMI 2.1 with 8K display support, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

