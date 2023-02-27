Deals: Get the New M2 Pro 14-Inch MacBook Pro for All-Time Low Price of $1,799 ($200 Off)
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB) has hit a new record low price on B&H Photo, priced at $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. This sale should remain around through February 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST, and right now only B&H Photo has the discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $200 off, this is now the best price we've ever tracked on the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro. This notebook is just over a month old, so this is a fantastic deal on the brand-new model, particularly compared to other retailers' deals which only reach about $50 off the computer.
Apple updated the MacBook Pro line in January 2023 with the new 14-inch and 16-inch models. This included next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, increased maximum memory, longer battery life, HDMI 2.1 with 8K display support, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.
You can find the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.
