Google Photos for iOS Now Supports Magic Eraser Tool for Google One Subscribers

Google today announced several new features that are available to Google One subscribers who have the Google Photos app, including the Magic Eraser tool that was previously only available on the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 7.



Google One members on all plans can use the Magic Eraser tool to remove unwanted objects and people from their photos in the Google ‌Photos‌ app for iPhone and iPad.

There's also a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles in the Google ‌Photos‌ app, which adds to the exclusive tools available to Google One subscribers. Existing features include Portrait light, Portrait Blur, color focus, smart suggestions, HDR effects, and sky effects.

In addition to these new features, Google is also providing free shipping on all print orders to its Google One members. The features are rolling out starting today and will be available to all Google One members over the coming weeks. These features are also rolling out to those who have older Pixel devices with no Google One membership required.

Google One is Google's all-in-one cloud storage and VPN feature. Pricing starts at $1.99 per month and that tier unlocks the Google ‌Photos‌ functionality, but getting VPN access requires the 2TB plan priced at $9.99 per month.