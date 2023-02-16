Deals: Amazon Has Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro at Up to $500 Off Select Models

Today we're tracking a few deals on Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro at Amazon, which has up to $500 off select models of the previous-generation MacBook Pro. This includes sales on both 14-inch and 16-inch models of the 2021 MacBook Pro.



14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB), this model is available for $1,999.97, down from $2,499.00. This sale beats the previous price tracked earlier in the month by about $100, and it's an overall match of the best deal we've ever seen on this MacBook Pro.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

Moving to the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 512GB), Amazon has this model for $2,099.00 in Space Gray, down from $2,499.00. Compared to previous sales, it's a second-best price on the notebook.

Lastly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Max, 1TB) is available for $2,999.00, down from $3,499.00. Amazon has this sale available in Silver, and it's a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked on this model of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.