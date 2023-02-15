U.S. House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Apple for Info on Alleged Free Speech Suppression

The United States House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Republican Jim Jordan, today sent subpoenas to the CEOs of major tech companies ordering them to share information on their content moderation policies, reports The Wall Street Journal.

house judiciary committee
Subpoenas for documents and communications were sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Curiously, the panel left out Twitter CEO Elon Musk despite the fact that Twitter is one of the most popular social networks.

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Republicans plan to investigate whether the federal government "colluded" with tech companies to "suppress free speech" on issues like COVID-19. Republican lawmakers have long suggested that social networks and tech companies engage in anti-conservative bias by suppressing conservative voices.

In an announcement of the subpoenas, Jordan said that the House Judiciary Committee has "attempted to engage" with Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet since last year, but has been unsuccessful.


Apple and the other companies will need to provide documents and communications with the U.S. government on topics that include moderation, deletion, and reduced circulation of content by March 23.

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
16 minutes ago at 11:44 am
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Apple for Info on Alleged Hate Speech Suppression

There, fixed it for you.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MegaBlue Avatar
MegaBlue
11 minutes ago at 11:50 am
What a waste of our resources. We could be investing in better care and protections for veterans, crafting legislation to prevent using AI for abusive practices, introducing better consumer protections, and so much more.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BB1970 Avatar
BB1970
16 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Gym Jordan is a joke
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimothyGator Avatar
jimothyGator
15 minutes ago at 11:46 am

There's a difference between free speech and hate speech
What is that difference?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
metalsiren Avatar
metalsiren
12 minutes ago at 11:48 am

There's a difference between free speech and hate speech
as much as I hate to say this, hate speech is protected by the first . and yes I don't agree with it but thats the reality. just like vulgar etc.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bsbeamer Avatar
bsbeamer
13 minutes ago at 11:47 am
That logo is atrocious.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
