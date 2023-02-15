Deals: Save on Anker's USB-C Accessories and Eufy's SmartTrack Card With Find My Support

Today we're tracking a collection of Anker discounts across the retailer's own website and on Amazon. This sale includes savings on wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless chargers, USB-C cables, and the Eufy Security SmartTrack Card with Apple's Find My support.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The links below are a mix of Amazon and Anker direct links, and all of the sales on Anker's website will require promo codes to see the deals. For these, the promo codes are available directly on each product's web page, simply hit "copy code" before adding the accessory to your cart, and you'll get the discount.
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far.
Comm...
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories, a rumor shared on Weibo suggests.
The rumor declares that Apple has developed its own variant of USB-C for this year's iPhone 15 lineup and comes from a user who claims to be an integrated...
Apple has previously announced several upcoming iOS features that are expected to be added to the iPhone this year. Some of the features could be introduced with iOS 16.4, which should enter beta testing soon, while others will arrive later in the year.
Below, we have recapped five new iOS features that are expected to launch in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option for purchases ...
Apple today released iOS 16.3.1, a minor update for the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3.1 comes over two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID and support for the new HomePod.
iOS 16.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update....
The macOS Ventura 13.2.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and iOS 16.3.1 updates that Apple released today include minor bug fixes and address security vulnerabilities, and because one of the vulnerabilities was known to be exploited in the wild, it's important to update to the new software as soon as you can.
According to Apple's security notes for the updates, The software fixes a WebKit issue that could...
The iOS 16.3.1 update that was released today appears to be causing issues with Google Photos, so iPhone and iPad owners who use Google Photos should probably avoid updating.
Multiple reports on social media complain about the issue, which The Verge also highlighted. It appears that the Google Photos app is crashing instantly when iPhone and iPad users attempt to open it after upgrading to...
Apple's supply chain started production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air this month, according to display industry analyst Ross Young, who has a very good track record with rumors about future Apple products over the past few years.
In a tweet shared with his subscribers today, Young said he expects the new MacBook Air to launch in "early April" given that display production ...
Apple today released tvOS 16.3.2, a minor update for the tvOS 16 operating system that originally came out in September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.3/1 a week after tvOS 16.3.1.
The tvOS 16.3.2 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. Apple...