Anker Recalls Model 535 Power Bank Due to Fire Risk

Anker recently announced that it is voluntarily recalling its 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K), as it can pose a fire and safety risk due to an overheating issue.
The 535 Power Bank retailed for $110, and it provided a 19,200mAh capacity with charging up to 60W. Anker advertised it for laptop devices. Model A1366 is the device that's being recalled, with the model number listed on the bottom of the battery.
Anker is working with local government agencies to ensure a safe recall process, and it is asking all customers who own the Anker 535 Power Bank to stop using the device and dispose of it at a facility that accepts lithium batteries.
According to Anker, a small number of devices are affected. One of the 535 Power Banks was cited as the "most probable cause" of a house fire in Maryland last week. The fire began in a suitcase that contained the Power Bank, which had been used the previous week. There were no other electrical devices in the suitcase that would have started a fire.
After disposal, customers who purchased one of the power banks can initiate a refund through the Anker website. An order number will be required, as will proof of purchase.
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far.
Comm...
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories, a rumor shared on Weibo suggests.
The rumor declares that Apple has developed its own variant of USB-C for this year's iPhone 15 lineup and comes from a user who claims to be an integrated...
Apple has previously announced several upcoming iOS features that are expected to be added to the iPhone this year. Some of the features could be introduced with iOS 16.4, which should enter beta testing soon, while others will arrive later in the year.
Below, we have recapped five new iOS features that are expected to launch in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option for purchases ...
Apple today released iOS 16.3.1, a minor update for the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3.1 comes over two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID and support for the new HomePod.
iOS 16.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update....
The macOS Ventura 13.2.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and iOS 16.3.1 updates that Apple released today include minor bug fixes and address security vulnerabilities, and because one of the vulnerabilities was known to be exploited in the wild, it's important to update to the new software as soon as you can.
According to Apple's security notes for the updates, The software fixes a WebKit issue that could...
The iOS 16.3.1 update that was released today appears to be causing issues with Google Photos, so iPhone and iPad owners who use Google Photos should probably avoid updating.
Multiple reports on social media complain about the issue, which The Verge also highlighted. It appears that the Google Photos app is crashing instantly when iPhone and iPad users attempt to open it after upgrading to...
Apple's supply chain started production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air this month, according to display industry analyst Ross Young, who has a very good track record with rumors about future Apple products over the past few years.
In a tweet shared with his subscribers today, Young said he expects the new MacBook Air to launch in "early April" given that display production ...
Apple today released tvOS 16.3.2, a minor update for the tvOS 16 operating system that originally came out in September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.3/1 a week after tvOS 16.3.1.
The tvOS 16.3.2 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. Apple...
Top Rated Comments