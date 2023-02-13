Deals: Apple Watch Ultra Hits New Best-Ever Price of $729.99 ($69 Off)

The Apple Watch Ultra has hit a new all-time low price in multiple configurations today on Amazon, now available for $729.99, down from $799.00. Every model in this sale requires you to add the Apple Watch Ultra to your cart in order to see an automatic discount worth $19.01 get applied to your order.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the lowest price we've ever tracked on any model of the Apple Watch Ultra, beating the sale price we saw over the holidays by about $10. In total you'll find five configurations of the Apple Watch Ultra priced at $729.99 today on Amazon, including multiple size options for the same band style.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

We've collected all models below, and the sales focus on the Alpine Loop for the Apple Watch Ultra. We aren't currently tracking any discounts on Trail Loop or Ocean Band options. Remember that you won't see the $729.99 price tag until you add the appropriate Apple Watch Ultra to your cart and head to the checkout screen.

Configurations include:

