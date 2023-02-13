Apple Releases tvOS 16.3.2

by

Apple today released tvOS 16.3.2, a minor update for the tvOS 16 operating system that originally came out in September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and ‌Apple TV‌ HD, tvOS 16.3/1 a week after tvOS 16.3.1.

apple tv 4k red image
The tvOS 16.3.2 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to ‌tvOS 16.3.2 automatically.

tvOS updates are usually minor in scale, focusing on internal bug fixes and improvements rather than notable outward-facing changes.

Apple shares information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch.

