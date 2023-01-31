Samsung Releases 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD

Samsung today announced the launch of a 4TB version of its popular T7 Shield portable SSD, with the new version joining the 1TB and 2TB size options that Samsung debuted last April.



The T7 Shield is Samsung's most damage-resistant SSD, offering a durable casing that protects the device both indoors and outdoors. The Shield's enclosure is made from aluminum and has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, so it can hold up to rain and other elements. It also offers crush resistance and protection from drops over nine feet high.

There is a rubberized exterior casing around the aluminum that adds further protection, and because of the small size, it is portable and ideal for use when traveling. The 4TB model is available in black.

The T7 Shield offers read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. It connects to a Mac using a USB-C to USB-C cable, and has a built-in thermal guard to protect from degradation due to overheating.

The 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD can be purchased from the Samsung website for $430. Samsung also sells a 2TB variant for $180, and a 1TB model for $100.