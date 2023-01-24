Hands-On With the New M2 Pro Mac Mini

by

The new M2-series MacBook Pro and Mac mini models launched today, marking the debut of the first M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips. We have the ‌M2‌ Pro ‌Mac mini‌ on hand, and thought we'd take a look at the machine and do a series of benchmarks to see how it fits into Apple's lineup.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Base model ‌Mac mini‌ machines come with either an ‌M2‌ or ‌M2‌ Pro chip, and like the now-discontinued Intel model, the ‌M2‌ Pro has four Thunderbolt 4 ports while the ‌M2‌ version has just two. Other than that distinction, the two ‌Mac mini‌ models are identical externally, offering two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Because Apple transitioned from an older Intel chip to an Apple silicon chip with the high-end ‌M2‌ Pro ‌Mac mini‌, there is no direct comparison that we can make. Other M-series chips already outperformed the prior-generation Intel ‌Mac mini‌, but to give some perspective, we thought we'd share some benchmarks comparing the ‌M2‌ Pro ‌Mac mini‌ to the M1 Max MacBook Pro.

The ‌M1 Max‌ MacBook Pro features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, and the higher-end base ‌Mac mini‌ with ‌M2‌ Pro chip features a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU.

Here are our test results:

Speedometer(Web Responsiveness)

  • M2 Pro Mac Mini - 383
  • M1 Max MacBook - 319

Cinebench

M2 Pro Mac Mini:

  • Multi-core - 11696
  • Single-core - 1642

M1 Max MacBook Pro:

  • Multi-core - 12240
  • Single-core - 1528

Geekbench

M2 Pro Mac mini:

  • Single-core - 1886
  • Multi-core 11862
  • OpenCL - 38712
  • Metal - 45831

M1 Max MacBook Pro:

  • Single-core - 1787
  • Multi-core - 12721
  • OpenCL - 55866
  • Metal - 67403

Obviously the ‌M1 Max‌ is outperforming the ‌M2‌ Pro when it comes to the GPU because it has twice the GPU cores, but the performance isn't doubled. The ‌M2‌ Pro ‌Mac mini‌ is closer in performance to the ‌M1 Max‌ than you might expect.

The ‌M2‌ Pro ‌Mac mini‌ is priced starting at $1299, a solid price for the performance that it's providing. If you're looking for a desktop machine that's affordable but still able to be used for video editing, 3D rendering, and similar tasks, it's worth looking into. Make sure to watch our video up above to see our full suite of benchmarks, and we'll have an ‌M2‌ Max MacBook Pro video coming tomorrow.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
21 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Disappointed with the slower SSD speed. That was an unnecessary move by Apple. Still an impressive machine for what you pay for tho.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
b11051973 Avatar
b11051973
22 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
I plan on ordering a Mac mini Pro, with the only upgrade being the SSD to 1TB. It's going to be my main home computer. First time a Mac has held that place since 1998.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
16 minutes ago at 01:59 pm

I got the M1/16gb last year. I like it, and it will serve me well for a while. Just wish it had more ports and the bottom had more grip … slides around too easy.
The Mac Mini needs Apple Mac Mini Feet Kit. Why did Apple not release this for the M2 Mac Mini?



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrENGLISH Avatar
MrENGLISH
16 minutes ago at 02:00 pm

Ugh so torn between this or a studio
I'd wait for the M2 Max Studio to be released. That will cause the refurbished M1 Mac Studio's to drop in price. Then decide if you want that or save some cash on an even more discounted refurbished M1 Max Studio.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrENGLISH Avatar
MrENGLISH
13 minutes ago at 02:03 pm

The Mac Mini needs Apple Mac Mini Feet Kit.


No love for the Wheels?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
24 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
I today purchased at my local Apple Store a new Mac Mini M2 Pro (10 core CPU, 16 core GPU) $1,299 model. It has 512GB SSD, and I was surprised to find the SSD disk read and write speed at about 3,000 MB/s each. This compares with M2 Pro and M2 Max Macbook Pros I watched reviews on with about 6,000 MB/s. I wish Apple would have disclosed this, as my only option now is to order a BTO (Build To Order) custom Mac Mini to rectify this problem (and wait for them to send it to me from the factory in China.)

This appears to mean that all of the Mac Mini M2, and Mac Mini M2 Pro models, that are in stock at stores, will have either the 1,500 MB/s limit on 256GB SSD models, and around 3,000 MB/s limit on 512GB SSD models.

Influencers who received 1TB or larger SSD Mac Mini M2 Pro review models are reporting the normal 6,000+ MB/s SSD disk speed. I wonder is other online reviewers also got 1TB or larger SSD Macbook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max models to review also.

Perhaps, Macbook Pro M2 Pro/Max models with 512GB SSD have the slower problem as the M2 Pro Stock Mac Mini model. This will create bad press for Apple all around. They release Macs with slower SSD drives on many of their retail in stock models in stores. I specifically bought the 512GB SSD Mac Mini M2 Pro model to avoid this kind of silliness that regular 256GB SSD M2 Macbook Airs and 13" Macbook Pro M2 model had. Now I found out that I am only getting half the speed that I should get due to penny pinching on the 512GB SSD chips by Apple...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.3 for iPhone Launching Next Week With These 4 New Features

Friday January 20, 2023 11:43 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be released to the public next week. The software update will be available for the iPhone 8 and newer and includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes. Below, we've recapped bigger features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, worldwide ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Ultra-Thin Curved Bezels

Saturday January 21, 2023 8:20 am PST by
The iPhone 15 Pro models will have thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models, potentially resulting in an Apple Watch-like appearance, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." ShrimpApplePro clarified that the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models will still have flat displays, since only the bezels are to be curved. According to a source speaking to the leaker,...
Read Full Article258 comments
Apple Park View

Apple Breaks 13-Year Tradition by Announcing New Products in January

Friday January 20, 2023 2:59 am PST by
Apple this week broke a tradition it has maintained for the past 13 years by announcing new products in the first month of the year. This week, Apple unexpectedly announced several new products, including updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max, a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro, and an updated HomePod. As it has occasionally done, Apple announced the latest...
Read Full Article
M2 Pro and Max Feature

Benchmark Results Reveal Graphics Performance of M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips

Friday January 20, 2023 7:48 am PST by
The first graphics-focused benchmark results have surfaced for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, offering a closer look at GPU performance improvements. Metal scores on Geekbench reveal that the M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU and M2 Max with a 38-core GPU in the new MacBook Pros offer around 30% faster graphics performance over the M1 Pro and M1 Max, in line with Apple's advertised claims. The...
Read Full Article214 comments
AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Wednesday January 18, 2023 12:44 pm PST by
Apple today introduced new 5B59 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5B58 firmware that was released in November. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release information. There is no...
Read Full Article106 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.3 With Security Keys for Apple ID, New HomePod Support, Bug Fixes and More

Monday January 23, 2023 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.3, the third major update to the iOS 16 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 16.3 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.2, an update that added the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more. iOS 16‌.3 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update....
Read Full Article140 comments