Deals: Woot's New Sale Includes Discounts on Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter and More

Woot today is discounting a selection of Apple charging accessories, all of which are in new condition. With these sales you'll find markdowns on the 20W USB-C Power Adapter and Lightning to USB-C cables.

Woot has a bundle with the 20W USB-C Power Adapter and the 1M Lightning to USB-C cable for $29.99, down from a combined price of $38.00 when purchased directly from Apple. This device supports fast charging on iPhone 8 models or later, refueling these smartphones with 50 percent battery in about 35 minutes.

Lastly, you can get a bundle of Lightning to USB-C cables today on Woot at a discount. A 2-pack is priced at $19.99, down from $38.00; and a 3-pack is priced at $24.99, down from $57.00. Both the cable bundles and 20W USB-C Power Adapter bundle ships in bulk packaging, and all are in new condition.

