First Geekbench Scores for New Mac Mini With M2 Pro Surfaces, Beats M1 Max

by

Geekbench scores for the newly announced Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips have revealed a significant increase in performance compared to the previous-generation Mac mini and previous M1 Pro and M1 Max devices.

m2 mac mini screen feature
The scores reveal that the Mac mini with M2 Pro achieved a single-core score of 1,952 and a multi-core score of 15,013 for a configuration with 16GB of unified memory. For comparison, the previous M1 Mac mini achieved a single-core score of 1,651 and a multi-core score of 5,181.

The Geekbench scores are the first we've seen for the new M2 Pro, which is also available on updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. While we've yet to see Geekbench scores for the updated MacBook Pros, M2 Pro's performance with the Mac mini is unlikely to differ greatly from its performance with the new Mac notebooks.

m2 pro geekbench
The M1 Pro in the previous-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro scored a single-core score of 1,734 and a multi-core score of 10,076 compared to a single-core of 1,952 and a multi-core score of 15,013 for the M2 Pro. The M2 Pro, according to these results, also beats the M1 Max, which achieves 1,727 single-core and 12,643 multi-core scores.

Geekbench scores for the Mac mini with the M2 chip have also surfaced, revealing similar performance to the M2 MacBook Air announced in June 2022.

Users can configure the Mac mini with M2 with up to 24GB of unified memory, compared to 16GB with the previous M1 model. With the M2 Pro, Mac mini models can be configured with 32GB of unified memory. 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the high-end variant of M2 Max can have up to 96GB of RAM.

Both the updated Mac mini and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are available for pre-order on Apple's website and will begin arriving to customers on Tuesday, January 23.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Popular Stories

M2 MacBook Pro and Mini Thumb

Apple Rumored to Have Product Announcement Tomorrow

Monday January 16, 2023 8:13 am PST by
Apple will make its first product announcement of 2023 through a press release on its website tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser. MacRumors can corroborate an announcement is expected to take place this week. The announcement could be one of several products expected in the near future, including updated MacBook Pros and Mac mini models. The updated...
Read Full Article423 comments
HomePod 2023 Gallery 1

Apple Announces New HomePod for $299 With Full-Size Design, S7 Chip, and More

Wednesday January 18, 2023 6:04 am PST by
Apple today announced a second-generation full-size HomePod, available to order starting today for $299 in white and midnight color options. In-store availability and deliveries to customers will begin Friday, February 3 in select countries. The second-generation HomePod features a virtually identical design as the full-size HomePod that was discontinued in March 2021, with a backlit touch...
Read Full Article748 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

Apple Announces New MacBook Pros With M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips, Up to 96GB RAM, and More

Tuesday January 17, 2023 6:10 am PST by
Apple today announced the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with faster 5nm-based M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, up to 96GB of RAM, an upgraded HDMI 2.1 port with support for an 8K external display, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and more. The new M2 Pro chip features a 10-core or 12-core CPU and offers up to 20% faster performance than the M1 Pro chip, according to Apple. The chip also has ...
Read Full Article266 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.3 Coming Next Week: Here's What's New

Wednesday January 18, 2023 6:32 am PST by
Apple announced today that iOS 16.3 will be available for iPhone customers next week, bringing just a few new features and enhancements to iPhone customers around the world. In a press release today announcing new Apple Watch bands, Apple said iOS 16.3 will be available next week as a requirement for a new iOS 16 wallpaper. Alongside iOS 16.3, we also expect iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and...
Read Full Article59 comments
iOS 16

Here's What's New in iOS 16.3 for Your iPhone So Far

Friday January 13, 2023 10:49 am PST by
Apple released the second beta of iOS 16.3 earlier this week, and so far only one new feature and two other minor changes have been discovered in the software update. It's possible that iOS 16.3 will also include various bug fixes and security updates. iOS 16.3 should be publicly released within the next month or so, and it is possible that more features will be added in later beta versions. ...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple Glasses Triad Feature

Development on Augmented Reality 'Apple Glasses' Postponed Indefinitely

Tuesday January 17, 2023 6:55 pm PST by
Apple has paused development on the augmented reality Apple Glasses that it planned to introduce after its mixed reality headset, reports Bloomberg. Work on the product has been postponed because of technical difficulties. Rumors suggested that Apple wanted to develop a pair of lightweight augmented reality glasses that would be similar to the Google Glass smart glasses. The glasses would...
Read Full Article140 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022 feature purple

Apple Called Out for 'Brutal' Mac Trade-In Values Following Launch of New Models

Wednesday January 18, 2023 12:44 am PST by
Apple is facing criticism online for offering poor Mac trade-in values following this week's launch of new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models. Yesterday, MKBHD researcher David Imel tweeted that Apple offers just $970 in trade-in credit for a Mac Pro configuration that it still sells for $52,199. The viral tweet caused an uproar among Twitter users towards Apple's trade-in program: "That's a...
Read Full Article187 comments
iphone 13 pro display shot

Apple's Custom MicroLED Displays Likely Heading to iPhone, iPad, and Mac After Apple Watch Ultra

Sunday January 15, 2023 6:04 am PST by
Apple is likely planning to bring custom microLED displays to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac after the technology debuts in a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra currently scheduled to launch by the end of 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple has spent about six years developing microLED technology for what will...
Read Full Article150 comments
14 16 inch 2021 mbps back to back feature

What to Expect From the Next-Generation 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Monday January 16, 2023 1:51 pm PST by
Following a rumor that Apple has a product announcement planned for tomorrow, and the discovery of an unreleased MacBook Pro in a Canadian regulatory database, it appears that new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models might finally be imminent. Ahead of the potential launch, we have recapped everything that we have heard so far about the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. M2...
Read Full Article174 comments