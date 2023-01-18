Apple Working on iPad-Like Display for Controlling Smart Homes, FaceTime Chats and More

Apple is designing a new display that will be used for smart home management purposes, reports Bloomberg. The device will be a sort of low-end iPad that can be used for controlling HomeKit devices, streaming video, FaceTime calls, and more.



It is designed to be mounted to walls or other objects using magnetic fasteners, so it will be more integrated into the home than an ‌iPad‌. Such a product would compete with devices like the Meta Portal or the Echo Show from Amazon.

Past rumors from Bloomberg have described this device as something akin to the HomePod and the Apple TV, meant for home use rather than use while on the go. Apple is also considering larger smart home display options, and a product that combines an ‌Apple TV‌ set-top box, smart speaker, and ‌FaceTime‌ camera is in development, but the project has suffered setbacks.

As of right now, Apple is targeting a 2024 launch for iPad-like smart home display.