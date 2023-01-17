Apple Shares Keynote-Styled Video for New Mac Announcements

Following the announcement of the M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips, updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and a new Mac mini, Apple today shared a mini keynote-styled video on YouTube detailing the latest Macs and the new chips.



The video, 18 minutes long, features Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering John Ternus and other Apple executives in Apple Park offering a presentation on the latest Macs. The video is similar to the digital online events Apple has held in the past but coincides with announcements of new Macs via press releases on the company's website.