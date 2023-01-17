New Mac Mini and 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Available For Pre-Order Starting Today

Apple today announced updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and an updated Mac mini, with faster and more efficient performance thanks to new M2 chips. All new Macs announced today are available for pre-order on Apple's online store starting today, with shipments arriving on Tuesday, January 24.



The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros come with the all-new ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips, which offer improved performance and battery life over their predecessors for workflows such as video editing and graphic design.

Apple today also updated its ‌Mac mini‌ with the ‌M2‌ and all-new ‌M2‌ Pro chips. The updated ‌Mac mini‌ has the same design as the previous generation but comes with faster performance and additional Thunderbolt ports for models configured with the higher-end ‌M2‌ Pro processor.

The new ‌Mac mini‌ starts at a lower price of $599, while the updated MacBook Pro starts at $1999. The new ‌Mac mini‌ can be configured with either ‌M2‌ or ‌M2‌ Pro and up to 32GB of memory. The new ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max MacBook Pros can be configured with up to 96GB of unified memory.