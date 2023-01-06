CES 2023: Satechi Debuts 200W 6-Port Charger and Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub

by

Satechi today announced the launch of new accessories designed for Apple's devices, including a 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger and a Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub.

satechi 200w charger
According to Satechi, the 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger is its most powerful charger to date, offering two USB-C PD 3.1 ports and four USB-C PD 3.0 ports, charging up to six devices at the same time. With power distribution management, the power provided to each port changes depending on the number of devices plugged in.

The PD 3.1 ports can provide up to 140W of power, suitable for Apple's largest 16-inch MacBook Pro model, but the power will vary based on what's being charged.

Satechi's Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub offers three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports for daisychaining up to six Thunderbolt devices, along with a USB-A port and an upstream Thunderbolt 4 port that supports charging at up to 60W for connected devices.

With Thunderbolt 4 support, the hub offers transfer rates up to 40Gb/s. The three Thunderbolt 4 ports offer 15W charging for smartphones and tablets, along with the aforementioned fast transfer speeds, while the USB-A port supports transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s.

satechi thunderbolt 4 hub
The hub is designed for Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 Macs that run macOS 11 and later, and it is able to support two 4K displays at 60Hz, one 8K display at 30Hz, or one 6K display on M1 and M2 Macs. It ships with a 100W power supply, which Satechi says will provide optimal power efficiency and distribution.

The 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger can be preordered from the Satechi website for $150, though there is a 20 percent "CES20" discount code available. It will begin shipping in the second quarter of 2023.

The Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is available now for $200, and the "CES20" discount code can be used for 20 percent off.

Tags: Satechi, CES 2023

Popular Stories

aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 21 Years

Thursday January 5, 2023 2:46 am PST by
Apple broke a tradition it maintained for 21 years last week, releasing no new Macs in the fourth quarter of the year for the first time since 2000, as previously anticipated devices like the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models have apparently been pushed out to this year. Historically, Apple launched at least one new Mac model every year in the fourth quarter that runs between...
Read Full Article
apple ar headset concept 1

Apple's AR/VR Headset Said to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack, and More

Tuesday January 3, 2023 6:19 am PST by
Apple's mixed-reality headset will feature a physical dial for switching to a view of the real-world, a waist-mounted battery pack, small motors to automatically adjust its lenses, and much more, according to The Information. Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo The paywalled report purports to reveal a broad range of previously unheard-of specific features for...
Read Full Article361 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, Increased RAM, and More

Monday January 2, 2023 6:52 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have several new features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and increased RAM, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup, which he said will include a...
Read Full Article117 comments
3nm apple silicon feature

Apple Likely to Be Only Major Device Maker With 3nm Chips in 2023 as Qualcomm Reportedly 'Caught In a Dilemma'

Tuesday January 3, 2023 9:37 pm PST by
Apple could be one of the only major device makers in 2023 to adopt the newer and more advanced 3nm process technology, as Qualcomm and MediaTek are unclear on whether the newer process is worth it. According to a report by DigiTimes, Qualcomm and MediaTek, two of the largest chip makers, remain unsure on whether they want to follow in Apple's footsteps and start producing 3nm chips in 2023. ...
Read Full Article57 comments
iPhone 15 General Mock Feature

5 Features You Can Expect on Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

Tuesday January 3, 2023 1:16 pm PST by
With the iPhone 15, which we expect to be announced in September, Apple is seemingly looking to bridge the gap between the standard models of its iPhone series and higher-end models, according to recent rumors. "Seriously concerned" about how certain models of the iPhone 14 lineup are doing, Apple is reportedly looking to reevaluate how it treats the lower-end and higher-end models of this...
Read Full Article100 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

Seven iOS Features Launching or Expanding in 2023

Sunday January 1, 2023 5:18 pm PST by
2023 is upon us and it will be another busy year for iPhone software. While details about iOS 17 remain slim, Apple has previously announced several features that will be available this year as part of upcoming updates like iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. Below, we have recapped seven iOS features that are expected to launch or expand to additional countries in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later...
Read Full Article44 comments
magsafe charger blue

Next-Generation Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard Embraces Apple's MagSafe for Universal Compatibility

Tuesday January 3, 2023 10:53 am PST by
Next-generation Qi charging technology will incorporate Apple's MagSafe magnetic charging functionality, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced today. Qi2 is a new unified wireless charging standard that is built on MagSafe charging technology supplied by Apple. Qi2 incorporates a Magnetic Power Profile, which means that devices that adopt Qi2 in the future will use the same MagSafe...
Read Full Article118 comments
iphone green snowflakes

iPhone New Year's Deals Include Up to $1,000 Off iPhone 14 Pro and Free AirPods Pro 2 With iPhone Purchase

Wednesday January 4, 2023 9:03 am PST by
Today we're tracking the best New Year's deals on Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models from carriers including AT&T, Visible, and Verizon. This also covers a few side offers from these companies, like free AirPods Pro 2 at Visible when purchasing a brand new iPhone 14. Visible Starting with Verizon-owned Visible, you can save $15/month for your entire first year of service with the...
Read Full Article36 comments
apple android rcs ad

Google Urges Apple Not to 'Drop the Ball' on Fixing Messaging in New Billboard Pushing RCS

Wednesday January 4, 2023 4:28 pm PST by
Google is continuing on with its #GetTheMessage campaign attempting to convince Apple to adopt the RCS messaging protocol, this time taking out a large New Year's-themed ad at Harmon Corner in Las Vegas. The digital billboard urges Apple not to "drop the ball" on fixing its "pixelated photos and videos."Hey Apple, it's Android the ball may have dropped on 2022, but you don't have to drop...
Read Full Article362 comments