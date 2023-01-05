Apple Fitness+ to Add Kickboxing Workouts, Sleep Meditations, and More

Apple today announced that kickboxing is coming to Apple Fitness+ as a new total-body cardio workout type alongside a brand-new Sleep meditation theme, a new Artist Spotlight featuring Beyoncé, the fifth season of Time to Walk, and more.

Apple says that kickboxing workouts can help to build full-body fitness, strength, stamina, coordination, and balance. Each workout will include a distinct round of moves followed by a final round that combines the previous moves. No equipment is required, and workouts will be 10, 20, or 30 minutes long. It will be led by Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, and Nez Dally – a new trainer joining the Fitness+ team. Kickboxing will come to Fitness+ starting on January 9.

Fitness+ will also launch two new workout Collections, including "6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness" and "Level Up Your Core Training," on January 9 and January 23. Other than Nez Dally, two other new trainers are also set to join the Fitness+ team, with Brian Cochrane for HIIT and Jenn Lau for Strength.

Sleep joins the nine other themes in the Apple Fitness+ Meditation library, helping users to wind down before bed and drift off to sleep. Users are encouraged to begin with the Introduction to Meditations for Sleep program and new sleep meditations will be added every week.

Artist Spotlight, which dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist, will offer new workouts featuring Beyoncé, including songs from her latest album, "RENAISSANCE."

The fifth season of time to walk will feature guests including Globe-nominated actor Jamie Lee Curtis, late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin, Olympic champion figure skater Nathan Chen, and German actor Nina Hoss.

More to follow...