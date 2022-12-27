Shop Deals on Cases and Accessories for Your New iPhone 14, iPad, and More

Now that Christmas has come and passed, many people have opened up a brand new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch over the past few days. In this article we've rounded up the current best deals on official Apple iPhone cases, Magic Keyboards, MagSafe accessories, and more, which should all be helpful for new Apple device owners. The sales below will be found at Amazon and Verizon.



iPhone 14 Cases

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple TV 4K

If you got a new TV for the holidays, you can pair it with Apple's streaming box at a solid discount this week. Amazon has the 64GB Apple TV 4K (2021) for $99.97, which is down from its original price of $199.00. Overall, this is a match for the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the Apple TV 4K.

MagSafe Chargers

Verizon's Christmas deal prices on MagSafe Chargers remain available this week, with all three accessories at all-time low prices. Verizon offers free two-day shipping and you can also choose to pick up your order in store to get it even faster.

Specifically, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00, and the MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00.



Other Accessory Sales

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.