Deals: You Can Get a HomePod Mini for $79.99 in Time for Christmas at Best Buy

Best Buy has the HomePod mini in every color for $79.99, down from $99.00. We haven't seen this sale since Black Friday, and it'll only be around for one day, ending later tonight around midnight.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few ways you can still get the HomePod mini in time for Christmas on Best Buy. You can choose in-store pick-up and see if a local Best Buy has stock, or you can get free two-day shipping with delivery dates estimated for December 23.

Best Buy is also offering a bonus deal on Nanoleaf smart lighting products when purchasing a HomePod mini. You can save $20 on select Nanoleaf packs, including the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 LED Bulbs 3-Pack and Essentials Smart LED Lightstrip. Just add the HomePod mini and one of the Nanoleaf items to your cart to see the discount.

