Apple Still Sells Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 Models, But You Shouldn't Buy One

The Apple Watch Series 3 was originally announced in 2017 and remained in Apple's lineup until earlier this year as a low-cost option. The Series 3's longevity in the lineup sparked jokes and memes, and despite being discontinued earlier this year, the Series 3 remains as a possible holiday shopping option for customers, but you shouldn't buy one.



In Apple's refurbished store, the company still sells the Apple Watch Series 3 with stainless steel cases for $369, $230 cheaper than the original price. The Apple Watch Series 3, in 2022 and onwards, is not a wise buy. The Series 3 no longer receives software updates and has an outdated design, health features, performance, and poor battery life.

At $369, the refurbished Series 3 is more expensive than the recently updated Apple Watch SE, which starts at $249 and has considerably better and more advanced features.

In its refurbished store, the company does sell some more sensible Apple Watch models, including select configurations of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 7. With Christmas just around the corner, refurbished products make for a good last-minute gift if customers are unable to order a brand-new gadget in time or want to save a bit of cash.