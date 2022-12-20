Major League Soccer Shares 2023 Schedule of Matches Streaming in Apple TV App

Major League Soccer today announced its 2023 regular season schedule, with every match to air live in the Apple TV app in over 100 countries, as part of a new 10-year partnership between the league and Apple. A subscription to MLS Season Pass is required for most matches, but Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch some matches for free.



MLS Season Pass will be available starting February 1 for $14.99 per month or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to subscribe at a discounted price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season, according to Apple. MLS season ticket holders will receive a complimentary subscription to MLS Season Pass as a perk.

Apple says the majority of matches in the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 p.m. local start times. Select matches will also be available on Fox networks in the United States, and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

Apple's press release lists highlights of the 2023 season schedule, including "MLS is Back" opening weekend matches on Saturday, February 25.

The Apple TV app is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV box, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, Roku TVs, and select smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio. Earlier today, it was rumored that the app will also be launching on Android smartphones soon.