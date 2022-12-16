There's Still No Instagram App for iPad, and Now Some Users Can't Get iPhone Version to Work Properly on iPadOS 16

by

Meta-owned social networking app Instagram continues to be limited to the iPhone, with no sign of an iPad app on the horizon. That's a major source of frustration for ‌iPad‌ users who prefer to have an app to access the social network, as there isn't a full feature set available on the web.

instagram ios errors1
As of iPadOS 16, some Instagram users who access the ‌iPhone‌ version of the app on their ‌iPad‌ have noticed that it's not working properly on the ‌iPad‌'s display, making it impossible to post stories, see the full content of images, access polls, and more.

instagram ios errors2
MacRumors reader Phil shared images highlighting the issue. On a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, there is no available button to post a story from the app as the interface cuts off at the bottom.

instagram ios errors3
Story text from others is cut off depending on the layout of an image, and there are graphical errors with interactive Instagram post elements like polls and text entry boxes.

instagram ios errors4
There are multiple other complaints on the MacRumors forums and on Reddit about display issues with the Instagram app for ‌iPhone‌ used on an ‌iPad‌ when running ‌iPadOS 16‌, some that date back to when the software was being beta tested.

instagram ios errors5
Instagram is not having issues on all ‌iPad‌ models, with the problem seemingly limited to the larger 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, but it is a frustrating situation for ‌iPad‌ owners who are experiencing issues. Instagram has made it clear that an ‌iPad‌ app is not a priority because there simply aren't enough people who want the feature.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said earlier this year that there's "not a big enough group of people to be a priority," though he did say that the company hopes to provide an Instagram app at some point. Since the ‌iPad‌ is not a priority, it is not clear if Instagram will fix the display issues that some ‌iPad‌ owners are experiencing with the ‌iPhone‌ app, but it seems to be an optimization that needs to be made on Instagram's end.

There is no solution until Instagram fixes the app, but some users have been able to address the issue by going to Settings > Display > Display & Brightness > Display Zoom and selecting the option for larger text. The web interface is also an alternative, as Instagram can be accessed from any browser.

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 With Freeform, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and More

Tuesday December 13, 2022 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system that came out in September. iOS 16.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for Live Activities, Matter, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more. The ‌iOS 16‌.2 update Apple's can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article138 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Is Here: How to Use All the New Features

Wednesday December 14, 2022 2:00 am PST by
Apple has officially released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system, which introduces a number of new features, functions, and customizations for iPhones, including a karaoke-style mode for Apple Music, end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, new options for Live Activities, and more. This article summarizes what's new and provides links to how-to articles that...
Read Full Article32 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 Released for iPhone With These 12 New Features

Thursday December 8, 2022 7:05 am PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article105 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

iPhone Features We're Still Waiting For Following iOS 16.2's Release

Wednesday December 14, 2022 6:05 am PST by
Apple released iOS 16.2 this week with many new features, including the digital whiteboard app Freeform, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection for U.S. users, and more. Attention now turns to iOS 16.3, which should enter beta testing this week. Below, we've recapped five upcoming iPhone features that Apple has previously announced but yet to launch, such as an Apple Pay Later financing...
Read Full Article41 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases AirTags Firmware Update

Monday December 12, 2022 11:27 am PST by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A36, up from the 2A24e firmware that Apple started releasing in November. Note that when you install the update, you will see a 2.0.36 version number. There is no word yet on what's included in the update, but Apple may provide a support document with...
Read Full Article109 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Blue

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.1 With Freeform, Advanced Data Protection, Find My Improvements and More

Tuesday December 13, 2022 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released macOS 13.1 Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on Macs. macOS Ventura 13.1 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 13 Ventura. The ‌macOS Ventura‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.72 and macOS Monterey 12.6.2 for Mac ...
Read Full Article143 comments
homepod mini color bars

Apple Releases New HomePod 16.2 Software

Tuesday December 13, 2022 9:57 am PST by
Alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple today released new software created for the HomePod and HomePod mini. According to Apple's release notes, HomePod software version 16.2 adds performance and stability improvements, with no additional information. It's worth noting that alongside the new iOS and macOS updates, the HomePod software adds a...
Read Full Article44 comments
anker snow

Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale on Amazon Has Up to 50% Off Charging Accessories

Monday December 12, 2022 8:27 am PST by
Anker is back today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering up to 50 percent off a collection of its most popular charging accessories. In total these deals include savings on wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
Read Full Article25 comments