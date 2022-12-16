Deals: Get the 11-Inch iPad Pro for All-Time Low Price of $719.99 and Pair it With Apple Pencil 2 at $89

Amazon has a low price on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and Apple Pencil today, and both are available for delivery by Christmas.

The 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $719.99 in Space Gray, down from $799.00. You won't see this sale price until you reach the checkout screen, where a coupon worth $9.01 will be automatically applied to your order.

Compared to past sales, this new deal beats the price we saw during Black Friday by $20. As of writing, only Amazon is offering the M2 iPad Pro at this low of a price.

The Apple Pencil 2 is available for $89.00, down from $129.00. This deal has been around on-and-off since Black Friday, and it remains the best price we've tracked on Amazon for the accessory.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.