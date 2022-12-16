Deals: Get the 11-Inch iPad Pro for All-Time Low Price of $719.99 and Pair it With Apple Pencil 2 at $89

Amazon has a low price on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and Apple Pencil today, and both are available for delivery by Christmas.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $719.99 in Space Gray, down from $799.00. You won't see this sale price until you reach the checkout screen, where a coupon worth $9.01 will be automatically applied to your order.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Apple today released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system that came out in September. iOS 16.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for Live Activities, Matter, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more.
The iOS 16.2 update Apple's can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Apple has officially released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system, which introduces a number of new features, functions, and customizations for iPhones, including a karaoke-style mode for Apple Music, end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, new options for Live Activities, and more. This article summarizes what's new and provides links to how-to articles that...
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Apple released iOS 16.2 this week with many new features, including the digital whiteboard app Freeform, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection for U.S. users, and more. Attention now turns to iOS 16.3, which should enter beta testing this week.
Below, we've recapped five upcoming iPhone features that Apple has previously announced but yet to launch, such as an Apple Pay Later financing...
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A36, up from the 2A24e firmware that Apple started releasing in November. Note that when you install the update, you will see a 2.0.36 version number. There is no word yet on what's included in the update, but Apple may provide a support document with...
Apple today released macOS 13.1 Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on Macs. macOS Ventura 13.1 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 13 Ventura.
The macOS Ventura update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.72 and macOS Monterey 12.6.2 for Mac ...
Alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple today released new software created for the HomePod and HomePod mini. According to Apple's release notes, HomePod software version 16.2 adds performance and stability improvements, with no additional information. It's worth noting that alongside the new iOS and macOS updates, the HomePod software adds a...
Anker is back today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering up to 50 percent off a collection of its most popular charging accessories. In total these deals include savings on wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...