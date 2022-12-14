Video Review: Three Months With the iPhone 14 Pro Max

by

Apple in September released the iPhone 14 models, so it's been three months since launch. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max as his main phone since it came out, and he has some long term usage thoughts to share with those still undecided about upgrading.

In terms of durability, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max is holding up well, even through several drops. There is a deep scratch on the display, but that tends to happen with no case. The stainless steel coating in black is prone to scratching, but it seems to be more durable than the coating on the 13 Pro Max.

Always on display and the Dynamic Island are nice features to have, especially with iOS 16.2 updates that let you hide wallpaper. ‌Dynamic Island‌ isn't being taken advantage of well as of yet, but Live Activities are still new and haven't been widely adopted by third-party apps.

The 48-megapixel upgrade to the Main camera on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models makes a major difference in quality, but it's not something that's for day to day use because of the file sizes. The sensor upgrade does bring improvements to all photos, and the new 4K 24fps option for Cinematic Mode results in great videos.

If you're still unsure about upgrading, it's well worth the purchase if you're coming from an iPhone 11 or older, but it's not really worth going for one of the standard 14 models over the Pro models just because of the huge number of features Apple made exclusive to the 14 Pro and Pro Max. To see all of Dan's thoughts on Apple's latest flagship, make sure to watch the video up above.

Top Rated Comments

jamezr Avatar
jamezr
30 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
Personally I love my 14 pro Max.

But kinda at a loss how this review can be called "Long Term Review" whewn the phone has only been out for 2 months....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M5RahuL Avatar
M5RahuL
10 minutes ago at 12:35 pm

How much does your wrist hurt?

It’s h e a v y
Interesting definition of 'heavy' .. Been using iPhone max iterations for years and it ain't even close to being 'heavy'!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Cockney Rebel Avatar
The Cockney Rebel
23 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
Can anyone provide a link to the wallpaper used in the thumbnail?

Thanks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
16 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
Honestly, it's the best iPhone Apple has ever worked on. I love my iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB in Deep Purple. It’s just incredible and the camera continues to amaze me daily.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M5RahuL Avatar
M5RahuL
8 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
I kinda like the 14 PM.. but the forced e-sim ONLY ( US ) has me holding on to the 13PM...

Was looking to upgrade for additional storage and better camera, but there's no way I'm going e-sim only when I switch devices ( iOS <-> Android ) frequently!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
