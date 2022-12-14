Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air Hits New Record Low Price of $999 ($200 Off)

Apple's 256GB M2 MacBook Air has hit a new best-ever price today, available for $999.00 on Amazon and B&H Photo, down from $1,199.00. On Amazon, only the Midnight color is available at this price.

B&H Photo has all four colors at $999.00, including Space Gray, Midnight, Silver, and Starlight. The retailer offers free expedited shipping to most locations in the United States.

The 512GB M2 MacBook Air also remains at its all-time low price of $1,299.00 on Amazon and B&H Photo. Similar to the 256GB model, Amazon only has one color at this price while B&H Photo has all four models on sale.

