Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air Hits New Record Low Price of $999 ($200 Off)
Apple's 256GB M2 MacBook Air has hit a new best-ever price today, available for $999.00 on Amazon and B&H Photo, down from $1,199.00. On Amazon, only the Midnight color is available at this price.
B&H Photo has all four colors at $999.00, including Space Gray, Midnight, Silver, and Starlight. The retailer offers free expedited shipping to most locations in the United States.
The 512GB M2 MacBook Air also remains at its all-time low price of $1,299.00 on Amazon and B&H Photo. Similar to the 256GB model, Amazon only has one color at this price while B&H Photo has all four models on sale.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
The base M2 Air is more computer than most normal people need (even with the 'slow' SSD and 'inadequate' 8GB RAM). I got one as a secondary machine, and frankly, it is amazing. For normal computing tasks, surfing w. lots of tabs, MS Office, casual photo and video editing, this thing flies. I can barely differentiate its performance vs. my M1Pro 14".
This is what the Marketing department comes up with before running it by the Engineering or Accounting departments ;).