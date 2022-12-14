Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new betas coming one day after the launch of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2.



Registered developers can download the iOS 16‌.3 and iPadOS 16.3 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta will be available over the air.

There is no word yet on what's included in the betas, but it is possible that this is an emoji update as Apple has not introduced new emoji for some time. When we install the update and find out what Apple has added, we'll update this article.

