Best Buy and Apple Expand Upgrade+ Program to Include iMac and Mac Studio
Best Buy today announced it has expanded its Upgrade+ program to include select 24-inch iMac and Mac Studio models. Launched in October in partnership with Apple, the program provides interest-free monthly financing via Citizens Bank for select Macs purchased from Best Buy in the United States, similar to Apple's own iPhone Upgrade Program.
For example, an approved customer can finance an iMac starting at $28.17 per month for 36 months. After 36 months, customers who purchase an eligible Mac will then have the options of making a final, higher 37th payment to keep the Mac, returning the Mac, or returning the Mac and upgrading to a newer model through the program.
Upgrade+ also offers customers the option to finance the purchase of an AppleCare+ plan for their Mac and select Apple accessories. Best Buy Totaltech members who purchase an eligible Mac through the program will receive AppleCare+ at no additional charge for up to 24 months while their membership is active.
Other models available through the Upgrade+ program include the MacBook Air with the M1 chip or M2 chip, 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.
More details about the program are available on Best Buy's website.
Top Rated Comments
Example from Bestbuy website, a $1999 Mac studio, have monthly payment of $43 per month, but the final 37th payment is $440. So when month 37 comes, either you pay $440 and you keep the mac, or you return it and upgrade.
Update: looks like the article is now updated