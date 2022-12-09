MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 8 and Nylon Band From Southern Straps

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Southern Straps to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 8 in aluminum and a matching nylon Southern Straps Apple Watch band.



Southern Straps is a small business that makes a range of Apple Watch bands available in both leather and nylon materials. There are 18 watch band styles in total, all of which can be ordered with custom hardware in black, silver, and gold to match your Apple Watch.



The bands from Southern Straps are available in sizes that work with all models of the Apple Watch, from the older 38mm Apple Watch to the new 49mm Apple Watch Ultra. The hand stitched leather bands come in either black or brown leather, while there's a whole selection of colors available in nylon. Leather bands are priced at $69, and nylon bands are priced at $49, plus there's a buy two get a third free deal.



All of the nylon bands from Southern Straps are made from a single piece of nylon that is doubled over, heat sealed, and stitched for impressive durability. Southern Straps is so confident in the sturdiness of the nylon band that they offer a five year warranty for each one.



Nylon bands are equipped with pegged spring bars so the hardware can be swapped out or upgraded for changes in watch material or watch sizing. The nylon bands are available in solid colors like green, sand, black, and there are also several multicolor striped options. Two colors like green and blue or black and grey are available, and there are even three-color options like blue, black, and orange.



Southern Straps bands are ideal for everyday wear, from sports activities to work and play. All of the bands are hand made, and the company's goal is to ensure that only the best quality straps end up on customer wrists.



We have one aluminum ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ (winner to pick size) and one nylon Southern Straps band up for grabs.

