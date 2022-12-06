Pixelmator Pro 3.2 for Mac Introduces Video Editing Support

Pixelmator 3.2 "Lumière" went live on the Mac App Store today, and the latest major update to the popular image editing app brings the ability to edit videos, along with other notable feature additions.



Version 3.2 of the app lets users make quick edits to videos, such as trimming, cropping, and color adjustment, and lets users combine them with text, images, and shapes, apply masks, and more, without leaving Pixelmator Pro.

To make editing easier, the interface now includes on-canvas video controls with which users can play, mute, scrub, and set the poster frame of videos in multi-video compositions.

As part of the support for video editing, the update also comes with support for new video and animated image formats including MP4 and QuickTime Movie, as well as the ability to open and export animated GIFs and PNGs. Videos can be exported with variable quality, adjustable frame rate, and using a range of compression types, including Apple ProRes.

In addition, the update also brings a new category of 4K movie title templates and adds cinematic social media templates designed specifically for creating moving designs.



Users can personalize the templates by changing the placeholder video, choose from alternative elements and colors created for each template individually, and more. Or they can also combine existing still-image templates in Pixelmator Pro with their own videos to create animated social media posts and other designs.

Additional improvements in Pixelmator Pro 3.2 include the ability to open and edit Live Photos as videos, and big improvements to Motion file format support, including the ability to export Motion files with video layers.

Pixelmator Pro 3.2 Lumière is available exclusively from the Mac App Store as a free update for existing users and $19.99 for new customers, 50% off its usual price of $39.99.