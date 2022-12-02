Apple and Zedd Collaborate to Allow GarageBand Users to Remix Hit Song 'Clarity'

Apple today in collaboration with artist Zedd announced that a new Remix Session of Zedd's hit dance song "Clarity" is now available in GarageBand.



iPhone and iPad users can now open the GarageBand app and remix "Clarity" with guided instruction from Zedd. The free Remix Session can be downloaded in GarageBand's Sound Library, and Zedd has shared a companion video on YouTube with tips on how to remix the song in a couple of minutes using the app's Live Loops interface.

Live Loops allows GarageBand users to explore all the isolated parts of the Grammy award-winning song, such as vocals, beats, synths, and quickly rearrange and add new elements to the song, with no musical experience required.

"Clarity" is also available in Spatial Audio on Apple Music starting today following the 10-year anniversary of the song's release last month.