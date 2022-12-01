iPhone 14 Pro Max Gets a Samsung-Like Curved Display in Latest Mod Project

A hardware technician has come up with an iPhone 14 Pro Max modification to add a display that curves at the edges like a Samsung Galaxy device.



Twitter user @lipilipsi, a self-proclaimed iPhone hardware technician who specializes in aftermarket Apple device modifications, showed off their latest project with several images and a brief video. The modification involves swapping out the ‌iPhone‌'s stainless steel frame and adding a new display, but all of the device's other components remain the same.

We change iphone 14 pro max curved display pic.twitter.com/wbfFn6pZic — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) November 29, 2022

The curved display is particularly reminiscent of Samsung Galaxy smartphones, which have had displays that curve on the left and right horizontal side edges since the launch of the Galaxy Note Edge in 2014.

@lipilipsi has undertaken several other inventive ‌iPhone‌ modifications, including adding a rear display using an Apple Watch, switching an iPhone 13's Lightning port to USB-C, and moving an entire device to a transparent casing to see the internal components.