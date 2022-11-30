Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Drops to $249 at Walmart ($100 Off)

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard has fallen to an all-time low price at Walmart today and is now available for $249.00, down from $349.00. The keyboard is in stock and sold directly from Walmart with free shipping for delivery as soon as tomorrow depending on location.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the latest 2021 model of the Magic Keyboard, so it's been optimized to fit the slightly thicker 2021 and 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with mini-LED display, but it also fits the 2018 and 2020 models. It features a full QWERTY keyboard, trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design.

The iPad Pro attaches magnetically to the keyboard with passthrough charging for the iPad Pro via its Smart Connector, and the Magic Keyboard provides front and back protection when closed.

