Mondo Announces Collectible Vinyl Soundtrack for Apple TV+ Series 'Severance'

by

Collectibles company Mondo today announced an exclusive vinyl soundtrack for the first season of the Apple TV+ series Severance. There are two versions of the vinyl with different artwork, packaging, and merch included, and both go on sale this Wednesday.

severance 1
The first version, dubbed the "Innie Edition" and priced at $60, includes the season one soundtrack by Theodore Shapiro and artwork by Greg Ruth. This is a numbered edition limited to 5,000 units, and it's pressed on black vinyl and stored inside a folder meant to look like something the innies would carry in the show.

severance 2
Additionally, the Innie Edition comes with a Music Dance Experience card, a record safety card, Eagan bingo sheet, four character cards, a hidden map of the severed floor, and a Lumon disco bag.

severance 5
The second version, dubbed the "Outie Edition" and priced at $35, is a more stripped-down option without all the additional merch. It also has the soundtrack of season one by Theodore Shapiro and artwork by Greg Ruth, and it comes pressed on white vinyl. Packaging for this one is a spot varnish gatefold sleeve with a printed inner sleeve, and the initial pressing will come packaged with a 3/4 reverse board slipcase.

Both versions of the Severance season one soundtrack will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT, on Mondo's record shop website.

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
19 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Loved the show but the market for something like this after only 1 season seems really small.
sleven Avatar
sleven
14 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Arguably one of the best shows on Apple TV+ right now. The thriller/suspense of everything. The subtle hints around what is really going on… love it. Can’t wait for season 2.
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
23 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
Yeah, but when are they going to release the series on Betamax in all of it's 486p glory. Or, maybe 8 track so I can use in my iPod series 1 beta.



Attachment Image
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
15 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
I wish there was a place to buy some of the props. I would've loved to own one of their desktops (even a non-working one), work badges, the 'The You You Are' book, the 3D holographic portraits, etc.
earthTOmitchel Avatar
earthTOmitchel
8 minutes ago at 12:52 pm

Meh. There are some very, very hardcore fans of the show so these will sell.
Mondo kind of trades in these types of products that are relatively niche, but have rabid fandoms behind them. From what I've experienced trying to buy posters over the years, if the demand is high enough, they tend to sell like hotcakes and become insanely overpriced in resell markets (although vinyls may be different than posters, which is mostly what I collect).
