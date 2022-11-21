iCloud for Windows Users Complain of Corrupted Videos, Photos From Strangers

by

Apple's iCloud for Windows software appears to experiencing serious issues for some users, with complaints on the MacRumors forums about corrupted videos and images from strangers appearing in Photo Libraries.

iCloud General Feature
There are a handful of complaints from customers who are running into complications with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models. Videos recorded on an iPhone and then synced with ‌iCloud‌ for Windows are turning black with scan lines, rendering the videos unwatchable.

More worryingly, some users are seeing strange photos and videos that do not belong to them appearing in their libraries when they attempt to watch these corrupted videos. MacRumors reader sleeping_ghost explains:

iCloud for Windows is corrupting videos recorded from an iPhone 14 pro max resulting in black videos with scan lines. On rare occasions, it is inserting stills into videos from unknown sources, possibly other's iCloud accounts. I've been shown photos of other people's families I've never seen in my life, soccer games, and other random photos. Obviously, this is extremely concerning and does not exactly make me feel safe using iCloud.

It is not clear if the photos are images from other ‌iCloud‌ users, but it appears possible. From the thread, users have seen random families, children, soccer games, and other similar photo content.

Deleting the ‌iCloud‌ for Windows app does not appear to fix the issue, as it may be server side, and several people have reported it to Apple, so the company may be aware. Windows 11 and Windows 10 both appear to be impacted, and it may only be affecting devices with certain settings like HDR and HEVC enabled.

Tags: iCloud, iCloud for Windows
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Top Rated Comments

idktbh Avatar
idktbh
52 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
Images from strangers appearing in Photo Libraries? are you ****ing kidding me?
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrBrault Avatar
MrBrault
34 minutes ago at 12:27 pm

I’m going to blame Microsoft Windows for that. Reminds me of Microsoft Vista.
Are you for real!?! This is 100% Apple fault. Apple is backend and Microsoft frontend in this story. On top of this, Apple 1st party and Microsoft 3rd. A third-party frontend accessing unauthorized content from a firstparty backend is a big effing deal. It prove one thing, their architecture is garbage. This should be prevented by design so random bug doesn't trigger this. My feeling, they have a backdoor into iCloud and this bug exploit something around the backdoor.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AgeOfSpiracles Avatar
AgeOfSpiracles
46 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
I wonder if these photos from strangers are possibly from a Shared Library?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
51 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
Apple has done it again. The is alarming and law-suit worthy. But I have come to expect such things from Apple.

By the way, Apple is the one lecturing us about child safety and CSAM? And other users are all like "What do you have to hide"? It's just that some of us know better than to trust Apple.

Edit: Oh, come on, man: https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/icloud-for-windows-corrupting-videos-downloading-other-peoples-photos.2370666/?post=31743286#post-31743286
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
So@So@So Avatar
So@So@So
48 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
This is why passwords (and with iOS 16 now also passkeys) should not be stored in iCloud...
Apple's approach for passwords is a bad idea.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wallaby Avatar
wallaby
44 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
They must be trying out the Pied Piper algorithm.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article38 comments
Target November Deals 1

Target Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting November 20

Friday November 18, 2022 7:58 am PST by
We're just one week away from Black Friday, and today Target has decided to share a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect online and in stores next week. This includes the typical range of Black Friday sales, like TVs and streaming devices, as well as a few Apple products. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article15 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have These Exclusive Features as Apple Pushes Customers Towards Higher-End Models

Friday November 18, 2022 9:42 am PST by
While we're still around 10 months away from Apple introducing the iPhone 15 lineup, rumors already suggest that the higher-end Pro models will have even more exclusive features than usual compared to the standard models next year. In September, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that strong sales of iPhone 14 Pro models would likely encourage Apple to increase differentiation between the iPhone 15...
Read Full Article167 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

Saturday November 19, 2022 8:00 am PST by
This week was jam-packed with early Black Friday deals, and now that we're just seven days away from the shopping holiday, we're going back through all of the best sales you might have missed over the past few days. As with all holiday shopping, there's no guarantee that better prices won't come around later in the season, but if you want to shop early this weekend these are the best deals you...
Read Full Article41 comments
Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue and Update Feature 1

Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue an Update

Saturday November 19, 2022 7:00 am PST by
Several Apple devices are now over 18 months old, and with new hardware that could bring valuable improvements to them on the horizon, much of it already existing in other devices, there are five important products that seem to be overdue an update. While some devices like the Pro Display XDR and HomePod mini are arguably also due an update, there are at least five main Apple devices that...
Read Full Article148 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Display Two Times Brighter Feature

12 Time-Saving iPhone Tips to Make You a More Efficient User

Friday November 18, 2022 4:29 am PST by
If you're looking to cut down on the amount of time you spend performing certain actions on your iPhone, there's usually a solution hidden in Apple's mobile operating system. Here are 12 quick iOS tips that once you start using will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run. This article assumes you're using an iPhone running iOS 16, but some of these tips will work on iPad and...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

iPhone 15 Redesign Tops Users' Wish Lists, But 'Mini' Form Factor Still Has Its Fans

Friday November 18, 2022 7:09 am PST by
Users still want a "mini" form factor iPhone, but a complete redesign is the most-desired feature from the iPhone 15 lineup, according to a survey conducted by SellCell. SellCell asked over 2,500 iPhone users in the United States to gather its data. The most popular Apple device to buy over the holiday period this year is the iPhone, with 37.4 percent of survey respondents planning to buy...
Read Full Article100 comments
maxresdefault

Video: Mac Desktop Accessories Worth Checking Out

Friday November 18, 2022 1:22 pm PST by
Every so often, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera updates his desk with new Mac-centric products that help improve his workflow as he records and edits videos for the site. Dan has just shared a 2022 desk update over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, highlighting all kinds of new desk accessories that you might want to check out for your own setup. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article34 comments