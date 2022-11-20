Sonos Kicks Off Black Friday Sale With 20% Off Soundbars, Speakers, More

We're very close to Black Friday, and as more and more sales pick up, today we're tracking a new discount event being held at Sonos. For its Black Friday offerings, you can get 20 percent off select products on the Sonos website through November 28.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, the sale has six of Sonos' audio devices at 20 percent off, including two soundbars, a subwoofer, and three speakers. All of these sales can be found on the Sonos website and you don't need any coupon codes to see the discounts.

Anyone looking to purchase the Sonos Move should note that this accessory will be discounted by 20 percent on Cyber Monday. It'll be priced at $319, down from $399 for that day only, so be sure to return to the Sonos sale on Cyber Monday if you're interested.

